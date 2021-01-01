From ebern designs
Brac 1 - Drawer Nightstand in Nordic Pine
Slim bedside table, easy to fit into small space. Rounded corner design, guardian family: intimately polished around the edges and corners, to prevent bumps and injuries, always guard. Large countertops, clear storage: spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc. Thick and stable load plate: made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secure. Dunshi base, moisture-proof intrusion: the base heightens the hole, which is easy to clean and prevent moisture. Firmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphere. Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble.