From bra comes off bra, clothes, underwear
Bra Comes Off Humorous and Witty Tote Bag
Advertisement
If you love Bra Comes Off then this Bra Comes Off Humorous and Witty is a perfect design for you and every Humorous and Witty Cool Product if You are a proud Humorous and Witty and love to Staying Home with a Bra, Clothes, Underwear in a Indoors or House 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.