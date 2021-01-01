Beautyrest BR800 Plush Pillow Top - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin, Gray

Advertisement
It all started with our introduction of the World's Premier Support system: our Beautyrest Pocketed Coil springs which move individually to support the natural shape of your body, and diffuse movement for a peaceful, undisturbed rest. Since then, Beautyrest has led the way in introducing a wide range of advancements that help you sleep your best â so you can Be More-AwakeBenefits: WORLD'S PREMIER SUPPORT SYSTEM800 Series Beautyrest Pocketed Coil Technology provides flexible support precisely where its needed and isolates motion between two sleepers.IDEAL SLEEP TEMPERATUREDualCool Technology - An antimicrobial performance layer works to keep your mattress fresh and cool while moving heat and moisture away so you sleep at your ideal temperature.PRESSURE RELIEVING COMFORTGel Memory Foam Lumbar Support - Get support and pressure relief right where you need it most.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideBeautyrest Features: Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Fire Resistant, Wrapped CoilsCoil Count: 465 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: TwinBase Material: 100% PolyesterComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 22.5 Depth/Inches, 38 Width/Inches, 74 Length/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US