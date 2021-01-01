From beautyrest

Beautyrest BR 600 TC Cooling Cotton Blend Solid Sheet 16 Inch Deep Pocket Hypoallergenic, All Season, Soft Bedding-Set, Matching Pillow Case, Cal King, Grey 4 Piece

$39.51 on sale
($74.99 save 47%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This cotton sateen sheet set features state of the art cooling treatment that manages moisture levels so you stay cool, comfortable, and dry. 600 TC cross weave breathable sateen cotton rich fabric providing exceptional comfort and durability It comes with all-around elastic on 16" deep fitted sheet for snug and securely fits mattress sizes, up to a 18" mattress depth. Set includes: 1 Flat Sheet: 108"W x 102"L, 1 Fitted Sheet: 72"W x 84"L + 16"D, 2 King Pillowcases: 21"W x 41"L Care instructions: machine washable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com