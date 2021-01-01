This set of 3 mixing bowls include a 2.5 quart bowl, 3.5 quart bowl and a 4.5 quart bowl.Never worry about the bowls slipping when mixing! Each bowl features a non-slip base that increases stability while mixing.Each bowl has a pour spout, which helps to reduce the chance of spills when transferring mixes.These bowls nest together when not in use for easy storage.These mixing bowls are dishwasher safe for fast and easy clean up. They come with a 1-year hassle-free replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty.KitchenAid Kitchen Essentials:KitchenAid has everything you need to whip up your favorite sweet or savory recipes while using your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Blender or Food Processor. With a complete line of tools and gadgets, KitchenAid will make the most beginner baker feel like a professional. Available in KitchenAid's most popular colors, expertly measure your favorite ingredients then mix and whisk in a durable mixing bowl with an easy pour spout.One Year Hassle-Free Replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty:KitchenAid products are warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship. For one year from date of purchase, under normal use and care, KitchenAid will replace this product free of charge, if it is found to be defective in material or workmanship. In addition, from year two through the life of this product, any product found to be defective under conditions of normal use and care will be repaired at no charge or replaced with the same item or an item of equal or better value. See packaging for more information.Kitchenaid BPA-Free Plastic Set of 3 Mixing Bowls with Soft Foot in Aqua Sky: KE175OSAQA