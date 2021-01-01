From bellevue
Bellevue BP35717 14" Wide LED Pendant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Bellevue BP35717 14" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesIncludes 60" of chain and 72" of wire for hanging height adjustability.Transitional design and color blends with a variety of kitchen and dining room styles and décor.Constructed from metalComes with a white fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included 60" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12-3/4"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsChain Length: 60"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 14"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulb Included: Yes Dark Bronze