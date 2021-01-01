From bogs
Bogs Bozeman Mid Boot
Designed for rugged work and recreation conditions, the Bogs Bozeman Mid Boot has you set from the weekly grind to weekend fun! Durable hand last rubber with a four-way stretch inner bootie. 100% waterproof. Seamless Construction is 30% lighter than comparable boots with enhanced durability. Constructed with 7 mm Neo-Tech waterproof insulation. Rebound technology in outsole provides lasting comfort. Lined with EveryDry and Bogs Max-Wick to evaporate sweat. Footbed features dual-density EVA, Ortholite, and DuraFresh for optimal comfort. Bogs Stabilizer provides natural fit and underfoot support. Non-marking and self-cleaning BioGrip chemical and slip-resistant outsole. Comfort rated to -72Â°F/-60Â°C. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz Circumference: 14 1 4 in Shaft: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.