Boz 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

We know it's your go-to material when the cold hits; The mercury drops, you reach for the flannel pajamas. And we can't blame you! Wouldn't it be even better if you were completely surrounded by the softness and comfort that flannel offers? Now it's possible, at least when you're getting your beauty sleep. These winter-theme printed sheets will keep you warm and snuggly. Available in a variety of styles, pick a favorite for you or a friend—they'd make a fantastic gift—and settle down for a long winter's nap. Size: Twin, Color: Gray