BeSheek Boys' Fabric Face Masks - White Pug & Bulldog Kids Assorted Non-Medical Face Mask Set

White Pug & Bulldog Kids Assorted Non-Medical Face Mask Set. Keep little ones covered up when you go out with this set of face masks featuring a variety of designs. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes Pug, French Bull Dog and Husky Puppy face mask (three face masks total)6.5'' W x 4.25'' HElastic ear loopsSelf: 50% polyester / 50% cottonLining: 100% cotton Hand wash; hang dryImported