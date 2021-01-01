From sunshine swing
Sunshine Swing Boys' Fabric Face Masks - Blue & Red Dinosaur & Palm Tree Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Six
Blue & Red Dinosaur & Palm Tree Kids Non-Medical Face Mask - Set of Six. Help your sweetie cover up with this colorful assorted of non-medical face masks complete with elastic ear straps for a comfortable fit.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Made for ZulilyIncludes one blue wave, one blue shark, one red t-rex, one blue dino, one blue palm tree and one black shark non-medical face mask (six total)Kid (4-8): 5.7'' W x 4'' H x 0.2'' DKid (10-14): 7'' W x 5'' H x 0.2'' DElastic ear loopsShell: 95% polyester / 5% spandexLining: 100% cottonMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.