Boylon Galvanized 2 Piece Floor Vase Set
Description
Features:WatertightEuropean qualityHeavy gauge galvanized steelWatertight elegant addition to your home and gardenAlso, serve as tall planterProduct Type: Floor vaseShape: Amphora;CylinderColor: SilverPrimary Material: MetalSet Quantity: 2Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseWater Resistant: YesLead Free: YesWatertight: YesProduct Care: Hand wash and dryCountry of Origin: TurkeyPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLid Included: Hand Painted: Handmade: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 7" W x 7" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 8.5" W x 8.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 10" W x 10" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 7" W x 7" D): 7Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 8.5" W x 8.5" D): 8.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 7" W x 7" D): 7Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 8.5" W x 8.5" D): 8.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 22" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Product Weight: 3Opening Depth - Front to Back: 7Minimum Diameter: 5.5Base Width - Side to Side: 5.5Base Depth - Front to Back: 5.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 12" H x 7" W x 7" D