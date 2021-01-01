26.25" Boyle Metal Counter Height Barstool Chrome with White Faux Leather - Hillsdale Furniture

Turn your dining or counter area around with this counter height stool. This contemporary style metal stool features exceptional faux leather upholstery with a low style back silhouette. The metal chrome finish base is sturdy and has a uniquely styled curved square footrest providing extra support and a spot where you can rest your feet. The foam padding is covered in neutral white fabric for a chic, modest appearance. Designed in clean simple rounded lines that allude to the modern décor, this stool is perfect for any style. Assembly required. Pattern: Solid.