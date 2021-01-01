From frame
FRAME Boyfriend Shirt in Tan
FRAME Boyfriend Shirt in Tan 100% silk. Made in China. Machine wash. Front button closures. Barrel cuffs with button closure. Shirttail hem. Crinkle fabric. FAMF-WS108. LWSH2201. About the designer: Swedish entrepreneurs Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson joined forces in 2012 with the intention of designing the ideal pair of jeans. FRAME Denim was born, and has defined California chic ever since. Inspired by the fashion industry's “off duty” aesthetic, the label was quickly embraced by It Girls and lauded as an accessible global luxury brand. Today, Frame has expanded from handcrafted denim to ready to wear staples in the finest natural materials. Based in Los Angeles, Frame aims to be the West Coast's premiere lifestyle brand, and a reflection of the rich cultural capital that is LA.