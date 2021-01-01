Tech Lighting Boxie Outdoor Wall Sconce/Flushmount Light - Color: Grey - Size: Small

The Tech Lighting Boxie Outdoor Wall Sconce/Flushmount is a modern lighting option that provides energy efficient lighting in a streamlined profile. The square pressed glass shade is juxtaposed against a die-cast aluminum band, adding a contrast in both materials and color to the simple piece. Durable and built to last, the hardware is finished in a Marine Grade powder coat and the shade features a UV stabilized acrylic lens for added durability and stability. Shape: Square. Color: Grey. Finish: Charcoal