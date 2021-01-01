From dear frances
Box Pump, Sand - 37 - Also in: 39.5, 39
Our mid-height Box Sandals are designed to a sculptural and flattering silhouette, they feature a distinctly square toe and curved block heel, finished with a subtle debossed 'Dear Frances' logo. Crafted by hand in Italy, they are the epitome of easy elegance and will instantly elevate any look. An easy staple, our new style is a chic twist on classic femininity. Box is smooth, sculptural and designed with a refined approach to modern dressing.