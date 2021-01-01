From astro
Astro Box Lantern 270, Outdoor Wall Light in Textured Black - Designed in Britain - Dimmable, Wet Rated, E26/Medium - 1354006
The Astro Box Lantern 270 outdoor wall sconce finished in textured black offers a contemporary take on a traditional design and is made from steel. The compact Box adds style and elegance to exterior walls or creates a warm welcome if placed either side of a front door. It emits sparkling light through each glass panel and can be dimmed when paired with a dimmable E26/Medium bulb. Made from a steel construction, the Box Lantern is a high-quality, durable wall sconce and is supplied with Astro's 3 year guarantee. The Box wall sconce requires 1 x 12W Max LED E26/Medium A19-shaped bulb (max length 5.91"), which you will need to purchase separately. cULus (Class 1) certified and wet rated for use outdoors the Box has been designed to fit onto a standard 4in. octagon box and be wall mounted only. All Astro products are supplied with clear and comprehensive instructions for installation. Fixings for mounting on a solid surface are supplied, but if you plan to mount to plaster or another non-solid surface you may need a different mounting kit., Weight: 5.73 Pounds, Manufacturer: Astro