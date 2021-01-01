Noble House Bowmont Cotton Cube Pouf, Brown, Beige And Yellow

Add layers of texture to your home to create a cozy space. Featuring a subtle chevron pattern, this pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you to discover. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pouf is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the ideal indoor accessory. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our hand-loomed poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a zigzag design in brown, beige, and yellow, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any home. COTTON: Made with cotton fiber, our pouf is created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this pouf.