From tech lighting
Bowman Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (700WSBOW6I-LED830-277)
Advertisement
The soft silhouette of classic table lamp shades is referenced and transformed into a sleek LED wall sconce fixture suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. The Bowman Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting's die-cast metal body houses a powerful LED light source for plentiful illumination on even the darkest of nights. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver