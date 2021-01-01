Weston Home Bowman Velvet Round Button Tufted Cocktail Ottoman, Dark Gray

The Weston Home Bowman cocktail ottoman is a great accent piece for your living room. This round Cocktail ottoman has an all sided tufted pillow design. The Bowman ottoman pillowtop foam is the perfect density for putting your feet up and relaxing. With the aesthetic appeal and Comfortable fabric and foam, this ottoman is a must have. The Bowman round ottoman is light weight, so you can easily move it around the room to adjust your comfort. Pair this cocktail ottoman with a Bowman sofa or loveseat and your living room or dining room will never look better. The five non-locking casters also assist with moving this ottoman anywhere you want in the room. The round Bowman Cocktail ottoman measures 16 inches High and 41.75 inches in diameter.