From ipack
iPack Bowling Bag Diaper Bag
Advertisement
Carry a variety of essential supplies when you travel with your baby using the iPack Bowling Bag Diaper Bag. It features a bowling-ball inspired design with a stripe pattern and contrasting trim for added appeal. This baby diaper bag is made of soft, yet durable polyester and is easy to maintain while featuring multiple exterior insulated pockets for bottles, diapers, glasses, keys and more. It also has many interior pockets, including separate lined compartments for a cell phone and an iPad as well. Additionally, it has easy-to-read organizational icons, and a foldable changing pad. Plus, this attractive and useful iPack Bowling Bag Diaper Bag includes built-in stroller clips, an adjustable shoulder strap and two carry handles, providing you with multiple transport options, making it an excellent choice for you or a wonderful gift for any parent to be.