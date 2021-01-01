Mater Bowl Table, XL - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (01612)

Advertisement
Mater's Bowl Table encapsulates India's emerging design scene. Designer Ayush Kasliwal took inspiration from local traditional furniture fabrication and applied his training from the National Institute of Design to create this modern table. Made from sustainably harvested natural mango wood, its wooden lacquer tray is a nod to regional craftsmanship, while the steel legs make a contemporary statement. Kasliwal's devotion to making functional furniture is apparent in the Mater Bowl Table. The tray easily comes off for transporting or using as a bowl. This is a wooden table that can be placed in small spaces, used as a focal piece in a room and set up around sofas for a casual dining experience. The XL Bowl Table is was newly introduced to the series in 2014, and is also available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Matte