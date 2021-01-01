From cool bowling - coach - us sports apparel & gifts
Bowl Bowling Coaching - Sports - Funny Bowling Tote Bag
Advertisement
You love to bowl? You are proud to be a king pin and like Bowling, Coach or US Sports topics? Then get this cool vintage Bowl Bowling Coaching as a funny gift for a birthday and for all who likes Bowling You like to bowl? You want to be at the bowl house or love Bowler, Strike, Funny and Gift things? Our Bowl Bowling Coaching Design is awesome for adults, men, women, boys, girls as a gift or birthday present. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.