Noble House Bowie 84 in. Sage Solid Velvet 3-Seat Chesterfield Sofa with Nailhead, Green

Present your home in modern luxury with a centerpiece sofa that exudes a glamorous vibe at every angle. Our Chesterfield-inspired sofa is the ideal addition to any living room with its classic design and traditional elements such as scrolled arms, turned legs, and nailhead accents. Upgraded with a sleek modern touch of channel tufting, this three-seater sofa brings you an undeniably elegant touch to your interior space. Featuring soft velvet upholstery, this sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room. Color: Sage.