Noble House Bowe Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, 18" x 18", Black and White

Bring comfort and coziness into your home with a simple addition of our charming pillow cover. Featuring a geometric southwestern design, our pillow cover offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you are looking to replace your old pillow cover or looking for a fresh new look, this cover can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pillow cover is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with this chic accent pillow cover. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted pillow covers are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a geometric southwestern design in black and white, this lovely pillow cover is a perfect accessory for any home. COTTON: Made with cotton fiber, our pillow cover is created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home soft, beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static. COVER ONLY WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove this pillow cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pillow cover is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pillow cover.