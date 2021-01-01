From ala a
Ala a Bow-Waist Popeline Midi Dress
This crisp cotton popeline midi is cut with delicate cap sleeves and is cinched at the waist with a thick banded double bow accent that creates an inherently feminine silhouette. V-neck Cap sleeves Thick double bow waist Side seam pockets Pleated skirt Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 48" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 Please note: Style runs small. We suggest ordering one size up. ABOUT THE BRAND A trained sculptor, Tunisian designer Azzedine Ala a presented his first collection in 1981 after years of creating for others. Revered for his impeccable craftsmanship and signature fit-and-flare dresses, Ala as goal was to make women feel their best. His precision is exemplified by his timeless ready-to-wear and laser-cut accessories. Designer Rtw - Adv Couture-alaia > Ala a > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ala a. Color: Blanc. Size: 10.