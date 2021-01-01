Bow Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Mahogany - (121145-1000)

The Bow Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge is a cool and contemporary addition to spaces composed with clean lines and classic details. Nestled close to the ceiling, slender and sweeping arms extend from a round body to support a drum-shaped glass shade with crisp metal hook and loop arms. A lightly curved glass diffuser completes this piece, filtering an even layer of illumination through its smooth surface, lending an elegant touch to rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting