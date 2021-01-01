Boutwell Sled Coffee Table
Description
Features:Product Dimension:44" x 24" x 18"HStyle: ContemporaryFinish:Marble top & ChampagneMaterials:Metal, Marble top, Composite WoodTop:Marble topGeometric Metal Base: Champagne FinishProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: Faux MarbleBase Color: ChampagneTop Material: Faux Marble;Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Base Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: YesGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: SledQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 150Country of Origin: TaiwanSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: MarbleTray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in TaiwanScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:SCS Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy Star Compliant: YesFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Length - End to End: 44Overall Width - Front to Back: 24Overall Product Weight: 35Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: