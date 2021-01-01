Bourquin Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

This platform bed features a low profile and scalloped headboard to make this a standout centerpiece for your bedroom. It's crafted from engineered wood and wrapped in light beige linen upholstery for a distinctive French country look. Button tufting and nailhead trim adorn the foam-filled headboard: Lean up against it as you read a few pages before bed or flip on the TV for a short while. Center slats provide plenty of support for your mattress (sold separately) without the need for a box spring.Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Color: Light Beige, Size: Full