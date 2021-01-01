Bountiful Blessings by Precious Moments 171554 Grateful Harvest Polyester Table Runner 72-inches by 13.75-inches

Adding simple elegance to your celebration this holiday table runner features earth tones and subtle artwork that showcases your table or buffet décor with a lovely reminder of bountiful harvests. Whether set upon a table island or console it sets the perfect backdrop for dishes floral decor or candles inspiring appreciation for blessings and conversations about abundance. Provides a lovely backdrop for your Thanksgiving centerpiece and Fall table décor. Makes a wonderfully thoughtful hostess housewarming or wedding gift that will be treasured during the holidays for years to come. Textured polyester fabric hand wash only. Approximately 72 inches long 13.75 inches wide