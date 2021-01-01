Bounce Striped Shag Floormat by Chilewich - Color: Grey (200782-001)

Create an inviting mood while bringing a stylish touch with the Bounce Stripe Bounce Striped Shag Floormat from Chilewich laying across your floor. Its an easy choice paired up with entryways both inside and outside. The floormat keeps dirt from following you into your home, thanks to its textured surface. The texture of the looping vinyl yarns traps dirt while producing a soft shaggy feel that charms the eyes. Multi-colored stripes move across the face of the floormat with a high-style character. The easy-cleaning shaggy floormat sits securely on the ground through a slip-resistant backing. Launched in 2000, by designer Sandy Chilewich and her husband Joe Sultan, the Chilewich brand continues to expand their collection of innovative rugs and tabletop accessories through tireless experimentation and a passion for different manufacturing techniques. Striving to combine beauty and functionality, Chilewich seeks out underutilized manufacturing processes that can be modernized to execute their designs. Distinguished by innovative textiles, durability and easy care, Chilewich has elevated and changed the way the world covers its floors.Producing all their products in their own U.S. facility using state of the art equipment, Chilewich keeps their products under a watchful eye ensuring only the highest quality products. Additionally, Chilewich can continue making a significant environmental development by replacing the petroleum-based plasticizers in their yarns with phthalate-free, renewable vegetable compounds. Chilewich calls these innovative new yarns and the fabrics made from them TerraStrand. TerraStrand is 100% phthalate-free, and contains 25% vegetable content.Innovative and passionate explorers, Chilewich's easy-clean floor products help reduce energy and laundering costs while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.