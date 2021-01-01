Sea Gull Lighting Boughton 24-Light Large Antique Forged Iron Transitional Hanging Candlestick Chandelier with LED Bulbs

The Sea Gull Collection Boughton light multi tier chandelier in antique forged iron is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. Boughton is graceful with curved lines that serve as the focal point for a wide range of decor, from urban to farmhouse. The Antique Forged Iron finish gives Boughton an artisanal, hand-crafted feel. Boughton's largest piece, a stately 60 in. H, 64 in. W 4-tier chandelier is well proportioned for grand foyers and great rooms.