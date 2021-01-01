From nuwallpaper
Nuwallpaper Botanical Woods Peel & Stick Wallpaper, Blue
Step into a world of tranquility with a calming blue hue and enchanting forest scene. The beautiful artwork of this wallpaper features an array of pretty birds and elegant trees, adding a touch of poetic sophistication to a bedroom, child’s room or even a baby’s nursery. You don't have to commit to one design as this is removable wallpaper, meaning you can easily install it and then remove it anytime you want without leaving sticky residue on your walls. This self adhesive wallpaper is printed onto a high-quality material, which won’t do any damage to your walls. This product must be applied to smooth, dry, clean and painted surfaces only. Shouldn't be applied to textured surfaces. It offers a brilliant solution to rental home decorating.