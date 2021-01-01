From shitrs & gifts
Botanical theme - Red leaf - Graphical Art Tote Bag
Advertisement
Perfect for those who want to share a symbolic message with family and friends, gardeners, florists, horticulturists, or those who love nature, and the great outdoors. Our graphic tee designs are professionally crafted, so your unique design will look great and make someone smile with funny, cute, vintage, or expressive artwork. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.