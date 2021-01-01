Smoke/Beige Botanical Shag/Flokati Loomed Round Area Rug - (5' Round) - Safavieh

Jada Shag Rugs impart a breezy Left Coast-cool vibe throughout room decor. These plush pile shags are made using high-quality synthetic yarns in creating the luxurious textures and vivid hues displayed in this collection. This vibrant shag captures west coast style with brilliant color and flowing texture. Power-loomed using durable synthetic yarns for easy maintenance and west coast beauty for years to come. Jada shags are a smart choice for adding flowing dimension and a splash of color to contemporary decor, country-chic rooms and larger living areas. Size: 5' ROUND. Color: Smoke/Beige. Pattern: Floral.