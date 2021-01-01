From tory burch
Tory Burch Botanical Garden-Print Maxi Dress
Geometric in design, this maxi dress flaunts delicate botanical illustrations that exude artistry. Bib collar Elbow-length sleeves Button front Drawstring self-tie waist Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 48" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Outerwear And Swimwear - Modern Swim > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Hibiscus. Size: XS.