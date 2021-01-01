From back to nature aesthetic goblincore cottagecore in
Botanical Art, Frog Fungi Mushrooms Aesthetic Cottagecore Tote Bag
Advertisement
For lovers of the cottage core aesthetic, goblincore, mushrooms, bakers, farmers, anyone who dreams of living in the prairie or meadow. Embrace the quiet, peaceful, idyllic cottage life of simpler times. For shroom foragers, mycology lovers & mycologists. For anybody who loves animals and the forest, charming aesthetic gift idea for cottagecore, goblincore goth, naturecore, forestcore aesthetic lovers, teen girls, women, men, kids. Vintage Mushrooms Frogs and Bugs Dark Academia drawing in retro style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.