Missoni Home - Botanica Round Rug - T01 - Blue - 110cm Dia.

This fabulously fun Botanica round rug is a perfect centrepiece with its enlarged passion flower in soft salmon pink with a dark inner that gives depth and vibrance. It is taken from the Passiflora fabric design and is wonderful to coordinate with other throws and cushions from Missoni Home. Please note, all pile rugs will lose short fibre very quickly when new, which is created during production when the pile is cut to the required height. These fibres fall onto the surface of the pile and appear as fluff which can be removed by vacuum cleaning several times for the first few weeks. Key features: * Flower shaped rug * Material: wool, viscose * Dimensions: Ø110cm * In light pink, blue & yellow * Taken from the Passiflora print * Made in Italy