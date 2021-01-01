Botanic Garden Harmony Kitchen Canister

Inspired by striking iconic Botanic Garden motifs, originally designed by Susan Williams-Ellis, this new Botanic Garden Harmony collection brings a retro look with a modern twist to everyday moments. Create a breath-taking collection for the table with this beautiful tableware, featuring embossed detailing, and four elegant shades; a perfect complement to your much-loved Portmeirion Botanic Garden collection. Featuring beautiful butterflies against a white body, this Botanic Garden Harmony 5 inch canister has a moss green lid and is perfect for storing ingredients or tasty treats.