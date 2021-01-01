From bosley
BosRevive Thickening Treatment For Color-Treated Hair, 6.8 Oz
BosRevive Leave-In Thickening Treatment is uniquely formulated for those who want to help restore visibly thinning hair. Designed to help inhibit DHT, this lightweight, foaming, alcohol-free intensive treatment may aid in rejuvenating the scalp and help support the growth of stronger, healthier hair. Pumpkin Seed Extract and Soy Proteins, natural DHT-blockers, combine with Apple Stem Cell Extract and Panthenol to help reduce scalp inflammation, increase scalp circulation and strengthen the hair to promote healthy hair growth. May assist in thickening hair, reconditioning fragile hair and provide instant volume.