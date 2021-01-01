BosleyMD BosRevive Non Color-Treated Hair Nourishing Shampoo - 10.1 fl oz

BosRevive Nourishing Shampoo is uniquely formulated for those who want to help restore visibly thinning hair. Sulfate-free shampoo removes build-up, such as DHT, from the scalp surface, while cleansing hair of product build-up and pollution. Pumpkin Seed Extract and Saw Palmetto, natural DHT-blockers, combine with Rosemary Extract and Panthenol to help reduce scalp inflammation, increase scalp circulation and strengthen the hair to promote healthy hair growth. Maintains a clean environment for the appearance of thicker, fuller-looking hair.