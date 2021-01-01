29" Borrego Shag Hideaway Cat Tree

This 29" Shag Hideaway Cat Tree provides the perfect place for lounging, sleeping, scratching, hiding, and playing. This 29" Shag Hideaway Cat Tree features a soft, shaggy, day bed with a “U” shaped back, making your cat or kitten feel more secure and less vulnerable to sneak attacks. The sturdy base contains a kitty-shaped entryway leading to the shag-covered hideaway where your cat or kitten will feel more secure and avoid social stress. Expertly designed cat furniture assembles easily and satisfies the needs of cats of all ages, sizes, and activity levels. Color: Black/Orange