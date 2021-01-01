From sydney's closet
Born To Shimmer Prom Dress - 24 - Also in: 18, 26, 20, 22, 28
Advertisement
Look ready for the red carpet at Prom 2020 or any formal party in this sexy plus-size long gown. Beautiful ruching on the bodice and hips flatters a full figure. Unique shimmer knit fabric hugs your curves in all the right places. The stretch knit lining lets you feel gorgeous and comfortable in this fit and flare silhouette dress all night long. Absolutely stunning in red or blue. Sweep train adds a dramatic detail so you can look like a celebrity in your pictures. Designer Sydney\'s Closet Style SC7263 for plus sizes 14 to 32.