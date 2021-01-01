From nyx professional makeup

NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Radiant Undereye Concealer, Alabaster

$8.97
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Carefully calibrated to match 24 shades of our NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation, NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Radiant Concealer is a micro pearl-infused illuminating concealer that blurs imperfections adding instant radiance and brightening the appearance of a dull complexion. The built-in puff blender allows for quick, precise, no-fuss application and lets you dab, blend, and beautify on the go. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com