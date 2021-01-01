Hairdresser Hairstylist Flower Saying Gifts Born To Be A Hairstylist Teach Inspire Flower Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Looking for a cool gift for a great hairstylist? This Born To Be A Hairstylist saying quote design is the perfect gift for hair stylists, hairdressers, barbers, cosmetologists, beautician, and salon workers. Give this awesome and cool design on birthdays, Christmas, anniversary, holidays, salon day, cosmetology events, graduation, Valentine’s Day, or other gift idea for a passionate and inspiring hair stylist. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only