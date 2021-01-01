Born in September Birthday Gifts Co. Awesome Since September 1949 Retro 72 Years Old 72th Bday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome Since September 1949 is a Perfect 72 Years Old 72nd Birthday Gift Apparel for Men and Women. It Makes a Great Bday Party Gift Idea for 72 Years Old Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, Sister, Brother, Uncle, Friend or Anyone Who Are Turning 72 Years Vintage Awesome Since September 1949 is a Great Gift for Bday Party Men and Women Who Turning 72 Years Old. This Birthday Outfit Makes a Great Gift Idea for 72nd Birthday Party, Valentine's, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Anniversary 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only