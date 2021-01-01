From isekaiarts dad not old i'm classic car born

Born in 1959 I'm Not Old I'm A Classic Car Grandpa Dad Retro T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny classic car graphic design for classic cars lover. I'm not old I'm classic, perfect birthday gift for dad and grandpa, men and women who loves antique vintage cars and vehicles, muscle car, or pickup truck, or motorcycle. Born in 1959, 63 Years old Birthday. Retro old-school distressed classic car art for those who born in 1960 1950 1940, 50's 60's. Great birthday gift for 60 70 80 years old. Great for father's day and Christmas gift for dad or grandpa. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com