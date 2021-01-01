Borkowski 6 - Light Kitchen Island Rectangle Pendant

Hanging from great heights or simply hovering above your kitchen island for useful illumination, this 6-light kitchen island pendant makes a statement in any decor. Crafted from metal, this pendant showcases a double rectangular design with an open construction, exuding contemporary appeal in your kitchen or dining room. Arriving with six included 60W incandescent bulbs to highlight your space in style and save you a trip to the store. This pendant is even backed by a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.