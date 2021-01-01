From noble house
Noble House Border Woven Cotton Pouf
Item Description: Soft, inviting, and low-to-the-ground, this boho pouf is perfect anywhere you need a casual seat or footrest. Its unique design and universally-flattering color palette serve as an excellent finishing accent to a home of any style. This piece is hand-crafted with care - your purchase of hand-crafted items helps preserve craft traditions worldwide. Feature-Benefit: CONTEMPORARY DESIGN - Black cotton is woven into a vibrant and modern stripe pattern over natural beige. SOFT AND COZY - Transform your space into the ultimate retreat from the world; its invitingly comfortable design will take the edge off of even the most hectic day. VERSATILE - Use this pouf as an easy-going accent anywhere in your home - perfect for the bedroom, living room, or any other room that stands to benefit from a light-hearted touch of personality. This piece measures 26.00" by 26.00", compact enough for rooms of all shapes and sizes HAND-CRAFTED WITH CARE - This selection is artisanal in both conception and construction. Spot clean with mild soap and a soft-bristled brush if stained. NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED - Simply remove this product from its packaging and enjoy.