Bopp 200 Thread Count Solid Cotton Sateen Fitted Sheet
Description
Features:Tumble dry on low, iron on the permanent press levelCotton sateen- sateen fabric is woven from combed, carded, long-fiber cotton threads that are then mercerized and to create a silky smooth surface with a luminous sheen.Product Type: Fitted sheetCase Pack Type: Size (Size: Twin): TwinSize (Size: Full): Full/DoubleSize (Size: King): KingSize (Size: Queen): QueenColor (Color: Gold): GoldColor (Color: White): WhiteColor (Color: Ivory): IvoryPattern: Solid ColorMaterial: Material Composition: Cotton Quality: Weave: SateenThread Count: 300Ply Count: Wrinkle Resistant: YesCustom Fit: Embroidered : NoPieces Included: Product Care: Machine washableProduct Care Details: Machine washable in low-temperature water, gentle cycle. non-chlorine bleach. tumble dry on low heat. iron if needed on permanent press level. vinyl liner recommendedCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: ChinaFitted Sheet Included: YesFlat Sheet Included: NoPillow Case Included: NoNumber of Pillow Cases Included: Holiday / Occasion: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Monogrammable: Licensed Product: Closure Type: Pillowcase Type: Features: Wrinkle ResistantSpefications:Machine washable in low-temperature water, gentle cycle. Non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Iron if needed on permanent press level. Vinyl liner recommended.FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: CE Certified: Dimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Maximum Mattress Depth: 13Pillow Case Width - Top to Bottom: Pillow Case Length - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Ivory, Size: Queen