Boothby Abstract Orange/Beige Area Rug
Description
Features:75% Polyester 21% Cotton 4% LatexMachine MadePower LoomedMaterial: Cotton;PolyesterMaterial Details: 75% Polyester, 21% cotton, 4% latexConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: LatexRug Shape: Primary Color: Orange/BeigePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum occasionally and spot clean when neededLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry clothColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Non-Slip Backing: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12', Runner 2' x 8', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 5'4", Rectangle 5' x 7'3", Square 6'3", Rectangle 8' x 10'): 0.24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'4"): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'3"): 17Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'3"): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 38Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 52Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'4"): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'3"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 6'3"): 75Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'4"): 64Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'3"): 87Overall Length (Rug Size: Square 6'3"): 75Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'